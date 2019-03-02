NHAI Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check how to apply

Candidates interested to apply may do so through prescribed format.

NHAI Recruitment 2019: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for 141 manager and deputy manager posts. Candidates interested to apply may do so on or before May 8 through prescribed format.

Applicants who wish to apply for these posts must have a degree in Civil Engineering from any university or institute recognised by the government. Candidates having required experience in the relevant field will be preferred.

Things to remember

Important dates

Last date for application submission: May 8

Vacancy details

Manager (Technical) – 24 positions

Deputy Manager (Technical) – 117 positions

Eligibility criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates having a degree in Civil Engineering from any university/institute recognised by the government may apply

Salary

Manager (Technical): Those selected may get Rs. 15600-39100 as per as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-12 Pay Scale Band 3

Deputy Manager (Technical): Selected candidates will get Rs. 15600-39100 as per as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-11 Pay Scale Band 3

How to apply

Applicants may apply through online mode on or before May 8. They may apply at NHAI official website www,nhai.gov.in.

In November last year, the NHAI had invited applications for 70 posts for young professionals (Finance). Jobs were invited on a contractual basis. Of above said vacancies 37 were for unreserved while 18, 10 and 05 positions were reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).