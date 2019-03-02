NHAI Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for these posts – check how to apply

NHAI Recruitment 2019: Candidates interested to apply may do so on or before May 8 through prescribed format.
NHAI Recruitment 2019: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued notification for a number of posts. Applications have been invited for 141 manager and deputy manager posts. Candidates interested to apply may do so on or before May 8 through prescribed format.
Applicants who wish to apply for these posts must have a degree in Civil Engineering from any university or institute recognised by the government. Candidates having required experience in the relevant field will be preferred.
Things to remember
Important dates
Last date for application submission: May 8
Vacancy details
Manager (Technical) – 24 positions
Deputy Manager (Technical) – 117 positions
Eligibility criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates having a degree in Civil Engineering from any university/institute recognised by the government may apply
Salary
Manager (Technical): Those selected may get Rs. 15600-39100 as per as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-12 Pay Scale Band 3
Deputy Manager (Technical): Selected candidates will get Rs. 15600-39100 as per as per 7th CPC Pay Matrix-11 Pay Scale Band 3
How to apply
Applicants may apply through online mode on or before May 8. They may apply at NHAI official website www,nhai.gov.in.
Interested candidates can apply to the post through the online mode on or before 8 May 2019. Candidates can refer to the official website for more details.
Also read: RRB recruitment 2019: Check Indian Railway salary with 7th Pay Commission benefits for over 35000 NTPC posts, details here
In November last year, the NHAI had invited applications for 70 posts for young professionals (Finance). Jobs were invited on a contractual basis. Of above said vacancies 37 were for unreserved while 18, 10 and 05 positions were reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.