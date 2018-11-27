NHAI Recruitment 2018: Salary up to Rs 60k! National Highways Authority of India announces fresh jobs for young professionals

NHAI Recruitment 2018: Salary for the Young Professionals will be Rs 60,000 per month, inclusive of all allowances.

NHAI Recruitment 2018: National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued vacancies for as many as 70 posts for Young Professionals (Finance). The mode of jobs is contractual. Out of total 70 vacancies, 37 are UR category, 18, 10 and 05 posts have been reserved for Other Backward Class (OBC), Scheduled Castes (SCs) and Scheduled Tribes (STs).

Age limit: The age limit of the candidates should be below 32 years as on 11.12.2018. As per NHAI notification, the tenure of jobs will be up to 2 years in the first instance. The contract will be extended for one more year depending upon performance and NHAI’s requirements.

Salary and Education criteria: Salary for the Young Professionals will be Rs 60,000 per month, inclusive of all allowances. Willing candidates must have a degree in Commerce/ Accounts from a recognized university or must have ICAI/ICWAI/ MBA (Finance) from a recognized university or institute.

Candidates must have experience in Financial Accounting/Budgeting/Internal/Audit/Contract Management/Fund Management/Disbursement in Central Government or State government or Union Territories or Public Sector undertakings.

The last date and time for submission of online application is 11.12.2018 (6pm).

Successful candidates will be posted in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat, Haryana & Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kerala, Maharashtra, Goa, North East Odisha, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Chattisgarh.