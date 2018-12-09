NHAI recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced by National Highway Authority of India at nhai.gov.in with Pay Commission benefits; check details

The offer by NHAI is for General Manager (Information Technology), General Manager(Legal) and Site engineer post.

NHAI recruitment 2018: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) as a part of its latest recruitment drive has invited candidates to apply online for a number of posts at nhai.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for this government job can visit the official website now. To add to the bnefits of this job, once selected, candidates will be able to enjoy the advantage of the Pay Commission salary that will be paid to them according to their salary. The offer by NHAI is for General Manager (Information Technology), General Manager(Legal) and Site engineer post. Mentioned below are all the details that candidates need to note.

NHAI recruitment 2018: Post details-

1. General Manager (Information Technology)- 2 posts

2. General Manager(Legal)- 2

3. Site engineer- 10

NHAI recruitment 2018: Method of Recruitment-

1. General Manager (Information Technology)- Deputation/Promotion

2. General Manager(Legal)- Deputation

3. Site engineer- On Short term Contract basis (2 years only)

NHAI recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

1. General Manager (Information Technology):

– Bachelor of Engineering/ Technology (BE/ B.Tech) in any discipline from a recognised institute

– Minimum required experience in Computer Programming/ Software/ System Design/System/ Integration related work on any IT project.

2. General Manager(Legal):

– The candidate should possess a degree in Law from a recognised institute

– 14 years’ experience in the Pay Scale of Pay band-3 (Rs.15600-39100) with Grade Pay Rs.5400/- or equivalent or higher

3. Site engineer:

– Bachelors degree in Civil Engineering with a min experience of one year

– The candidate should have atleast 1 years of experience, preferably in road and highway works.

NHAI recruitment 2018: Salary-

1. General Manager (Information Technology)- Pay Band-4 (Rs.37,400-67,000/-) + Grade Pay of Rs.8,700/- with Central DA [Pre-revised in CDA pattern], equivalent to Level 13 of 7th CPC

2. General Manager(Legal)- Pay Band- 4 (Rs.37400-67000) with Grade Pay Rs,8700/- (pre revised), with Central DA [Pre-revised in CDA pattern], equivalent to Level 13 of 7th CPC.

3. Site engineer- Rs 50,000 per month

For more details visit the official website of NHAI.