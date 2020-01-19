NFRA to hire for managerial posts, chartered accountants

Besides, NFRA is looking for three chartered accountants who would be hired on contractual basis for three years. (Representative image)

The National Financial Reporting Authority is looking to hire people for various managerial positions and also engage chartered accountants.

The watchdog has sought applications for the posts of Executive Director, CGM (Chief General Manager), GM (General Manager), DGM (Deputy General Manager), AGM (Assistant General Manager) and Manager, according to a public notice.

These professionals would assist NFRA in preparation of inspection and training manuals, conduct of audit quality review and review of company financial statements, among other works, as per another public notice.

The hiring for various managerial posts would also be for three years on contract basis.

For the post of Executive Director, the applicant should have at least 18 years of experience with MBA and law as essential qualifications.

For the position of Chief General Manager, a minimum of up to 10 years experience is necessary with other requisite qualifications.

Similar criteria would be applicable for General Manager, while for Deputy General Manager the minimum experience requirement is up to nine years.

There are also vacancies for Assistant General Manager and Manager positions.

The jurisdiction of NFRA extends to all listed companies as well as large unlisted public companies.

It has powers to debar an erring auditor or auditing firm for up to 10 years, besides slapping heavy penalties.

The government can refer other entities for investigation by the NFRA where public interest would be involved.