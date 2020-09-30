NFL ties up with ITI to skill youths in Madhya Pradesh

The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes around its plants.

In a fillip to the government’s Skill India initiatives, National Fertilizers (NFL), a PSU under the Department of Fertilizers, has tied up with Industrial Training Institute (ITI) Raghogarh in Madhya Pradesh’s Guna district to train youths in electrician, fitter and welder trades, to enhance the chances of their employability.

NFL’s Vijaipur unit will train youths to be skilled under Dual System of Training Scheme. They will learn theoretical skills in the institute and will have six months’ on-the-job training in the NFL Vijaipur plant.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday between Narender Singh, chief manager (HR), NFL Vijaipur unit, and ITI Raghogarh principal J P Koli, in the presence of Jagdip Shah Singh, CGM, NFL Vijaipur.

The company plans to explore more such options in future to give impetus to Skill India by training more youth from institutes around its plants. NFL has five gas-based ammonia-urea plants in Nangal and Bathindain Punjab, Panipat plant in Haryana and two plants at Vijaipur in Guna.