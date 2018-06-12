NFL Recruitment 2018 notification for Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines out, check nationalfertilizers.com

NFL recruitment 2018: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced the recruitment process for Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines for Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat and Vijaipur Units of NFL.

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced the recruitment process for Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines for Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat and Vijaipur Units of NFL. The application process has already begun on the official website – nationalfertilizers.com. All interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before the last date, i.e., 17 June 2018. More details are as follows:

Name of the organisation: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)

Name of the post: Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines

Number of the posts

Production – 60 Posts

Mechanical – 37 Posts

Electrical – 12 Posts

Instrumentation – 18 Posts

Fire – 2 Posts

Official website: nationalfertilizers.com

Important dates:

• Cut – off date for reckoning eligibility for all purposes: 31st May, 2018

• Date of opening of online application 19th May, 2018

• Last date of submission of online application, unless change in date is notified Upto 5:30 pm, 17the June, 2018

• Tentative date of issuance of admit card 24th – 26th June, 2018

• Tentative date of online examination 7th July, 2018

How to apply for NFL Jobs 2018

Step 1) Log on to the official website – nationalfertilizers.com

Step 2) Go to the Careers section

Step 3) Click on “Recruitment of Non – Executives for NFL’s Units”

Step 4) Read the Advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility

Step 5) Click on the link “Apply”

Step 6) Fill up all the required fields

Step 7) Ensure the information provided is correct and then submit

Step 8) Click on “Make payment”

Step 9) Pay the application form

Step 10) Final Registration and Printing of Online Application Form finally submitted