NFL Recruitment 2018 notification for Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines out, check nationalfertilizers.com

National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has announced the recruitment process for Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines for Nangal, Bathinda, Panipat and Vijaipur Units of NFL. The application process has already begun on the official website – nationalfertilizers.com. All interested and eligible candidates must apply on or before the last date, i.e., 17 June 2018. More details are as follows:
Name of the organisation: National Fertilizers Limited (NFL)
Name of the post: Non-Executive posts in Technical Disciplines
Number of the posts
Production – 60 Posts
Mechanical – 37 Posts
Electrical – 12 Posts
Instrumentation – 18 Posts
Fire – 2 Posts
Official website: nationalfertilizers.com
Important dates:
• Cut – off date for reckoning eligibility for all purposes: 31st May, 2018
• Date of opening of online application 19th May, 2018
• Last date of submission of online application, unless change in date is notified Upto 5:30 pm, 17the June, 2018
• Tentative date of issuance of admit card 24th – 26th June, 2018
• Tentative date of online examination 7th July, 2018
How to apply for NFL Jobs 2018
Step 1) Log on to the official website – nationalfertilizers.com
Step 2) Go to the Careers section
Step 3) Click on “Recruitment of Non – Executives for NFL’s Units”
Step 4) Read the Advertisement carefully to be sure about your eligibility
Step 5) Click on the link “Apply”
Step 6) Fill up all the required fields
Step 7) Ensure the information provided is correct and then submit
Step 8) Click on “Make payment”
Step 9) Pay the application form
Step 10) Final Registration and Printing of Online Application Form finally submitted