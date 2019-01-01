New year bonanza! Yogi Adityanath promises 1.5 lakh government jobs to youth in 2019

Soon after Yogi had taken over the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he had said that there was no dearth of government jobs in the state. (PTI photo)

The BJP government in Uttar Pradesh has announced a New Year bonanza for job aspirants with an eye on the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath promising employment to over 1.5 lakh youths in the country’s most populous state.

Addressing a public meeting in Nawada village on Sunday, the CM declared that his government will hire over 1.5 youths so that youths of the state don’t have to go out. He said that the government has cleared the decks and the recruitment process will begin in January itself.

While there are around 69,000 vacancies available in the education sector, over 50,000 applications will be invited to fill vacant posts in the state police. Applications will also be invited for jobs in the health sector.

In his speech, the CM said that both the central and the state governments are committed to the welfare of the poor and assured that people are getting benefits of the schemes being run by the BJP governments.

Soon after Yogi had taken over the CM of Uttar Pradesh, he had said that there was no dearth of government jobs in the state. Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released a notice informing the tentative dates for the written exam for the recruitment of Reserve Civil Police and Reserve State Armed Constabulary. The Board is expected to conduct the written examination on January 27 and 28. Aspirants can visit uppbpb.gov.in to access further details.