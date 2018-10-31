New Delhi beats Mumbai, Bengaluru; sees maximum job postings for delivery roles in India

At 14 per cent of the national demand, Bengaluru tops the demand for such roles among metro cities.

At least 12 per cent of delivery job postings are in the national capital even as job seeker interest in such roles is relatively low among the residents of the city, according to data from the job site, Indeed.

Only six per cent of national demand for these profiles come from New Delhi, it says, adding other cities such as Hyderabad and Mumbai also see comparatively higher rates of demand for delivery job roles as compared to the number of available job openings.

“Jobseeker interest in delivery jobs is twice as high as the number of available job postings for such roles. Among metro cities, Bengaluru sees the highest demand for such roles among job seekers, making up 14% of the national demand across India. However, the city sees only 4% of all such job postings in the country, demand outstripping available job openings by over 7 times,” the data reveals.

The demand for roles such as delivery and warehousing personnel has shot up with e-tailing giants on a hiring spree to meet the increased volume of sales, thanks to the ongoing festive season. The e-commerce companies also train the manpower to upgrade their skills and meet the job requirements across other tech-driven supply chains.

“In keeping with the government’s National Skill Development Mission, e-commerce companies ensure that they have a trained pool of talent to draw on, while also equipping workers with the requisite skills to find employment across other tech-driven supply chains,” the top job website says.

Increasing number of youth is taking up delivery jobs as a part-time employment option for an additional source of income. Another reason for their interest is the dearth of suitable work opportunities for skilled labour.

Commenting on the trend where job seekers prefer this kind of work to other avenues, Sashi Kumar, Managing Director, Indeed India, said, “The job market is seeing greater numbers of part-time and flexible avenues of work, with a significant share of opportunities being created for employment in this manner.”

He stressed on the importance of high-skilled professionals in the economy. “It is important to keep in mind that the gig economy may only benefit a highly skilled professional, who can offer their expertise while enjoying a flexible lifestyle,” he said.

For job seekers, the employment options like delivery jobs is mainly an additional source of income. “While jobs that require a lower level of skills such as delivery jobs often require putting in odd hours of work under stressful conditions. Such job seekers usually take to these job roles because they need a source of income, rather than for reasons of convenience or flexibility. The need for steady jobs continues to persist in India, even as the global economy is embracing flexible work options and entrepreneurship. The government in India too is bolstering emerging entrepreneurs by supporting their ventures towards generating employment in the long run,” Kumar said.

With India being one of the fastest-growing internet economies in the world, and the internet services industry estimated to create 12 million new jobs in the country by 2022, the sector is poised to create employment across various levels, be it in terms of design and development roles, or to a larger extent in terms of opportunities for self employment, such as delivery personnel and drivers. Allied job roles such as on-ground staff, logistics handlers are other job avenues.