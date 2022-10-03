Never let gender come in the way of your ambitions, dream big: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at Yuva Unstoppable event

Biocon founder Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw at an event organised by NGO Yuva Unstoppable said one must not let gender come in the way of their ambitions. “My parents always told me that just because I’m a girl doesn’t mean that I cannot dream big. Keep your ambitions alive and move forward,” she said. Yuva Unstoppable is a non-profit organisation that works towards betterment of underprivileged children in India. The objective of the event was to inspire students to learn directly from top corporate leaders.

While interacting with Yuva Unstoppable founder Amitabh Shah, Shaw congratulated him on the initiative and praised the technological additions done towards teaching students. She said that a country can become great only if it has young educated children. “India is a country with its own set of challenges and the good part is that the country does provide you with opportunities to come up with solutions for those challenges. You can only take them up if you are educated,” Shaw further said while addressing the students at the event. She told the students to use their education smartly and not just blindly learn what is being taught.

Shaw also emphasised on the importance of cleanliness and how it is a factor that will determine our country’s future progress. “It is imperative to keep our environment clean. The future progress of our country depends largely on cleanliness. And this change should begin from home. I think kids can be the best teachers at times and they should be taught more about the importance of cleanliness,” the Biocon founder said.

The first generation entrepreneur advised students to not keep “fame and fortune” as their only objectives in life. “I see young people today want to become super rich, super quick. I’m certain that they will be disappointed if earning quick money is their final objective,” Shaw said. “Each one of you should have a purpose to follow. A larger objective of learning and benefiting the society will take you further. Fame and fortune will follow,” she concluded.