Nervous on first day of job? Here’s how to make a lasting first impression

Never underestimate the first impression you make whether in an interview, meeting with a client or first day at a new job. When your boss and colleagues start to realize that they can rely on you to do a great job, you will start receiving greater responsibility. But each organization has its own code of conduct and culture.

As much as the job is about delivering the work it is also about interpersonal skills that can take a long way to build the right contacts now and in the future. Here are a few basic suggestions that can stepping stones to progress, especially if you are joining a new workplace.

Get beforehand knowledge of the new workplace

It is important to know the territory but not make all assumptions based on them. Before joining a firm, talk to the former employees about the work culture. Combine your experience beforehand and judgment to get with your boss, and colleagues.

Be present

Being present mentally is more important than physical presence. Cater to the environment right in front of you than on the desktop of phone. This not only makes you seem available but will also be seen as a sign of professional truancy.

Body language

It is important that you look, amiable, confident, and calm. Smiling is another important aspect; it shows that you are enjoying being with others.

Share but do not overshare

Strike a conversation asking your colleagues behind the work. ask about their interests and pets. It is a great way to bond up first than being a part of any gossip. This is a great way to keep the conversation light, while also creating a sense of authenticity and warmth.

Do not be hesitant to ask for help

It is always better to ask than to land yourself in an unnecessary mess. In fact, people like being a helping hand and keep away from know-alls.

Try to create a small but lasting impression than spend time rectifying it in the future.