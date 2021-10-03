NEET PG 2021 rank list out, candidates can check their results on official website

The merit list for the All India counselling for 50 per cent AIQ will soon be declared separately

The NEET PG 2021 merit list has been released by the National Board of Examinations (NBE). Candidates can check the list at natboard.edu.in or nbe.edu.in. The list will be available in PDF form on the official website and students can check their NEET PG score and All India Rank on the merit list. Candidates can also download their individual scores for future references starting October 9, 2021. The All India NEET-PG 2021 Ranks shows the overall merit/ performance of the candidate amongst all those who appeared for the examination. The merit list for the All India counselling for 50 per cent AIQ will soon be declared separately.

NEET PG merit list to be out soon!

The NEET PG merit list will mention the candidates who will be eligible for 50 per cent all India quota seats based on their All India ranks in NEET PG 2021. The list is expected to be out soon. The counselling for admission will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC).

NEET PG merit list- Counselling state-wise

Most states are expected to prepare their own list for admission based on NEET PG merit list and All India ranks. The counselling for NEET PG will be done accordingly–state wise under the aegis of the respective counselling authorities of the mentioned states. All the candidates who will go for state counselling will get counselling in their respective state merit list.

NEET PG Cutoff– to vary from college to college

NEET PG 2021 cutoff was declared earlier along with the result on September 28, 2021. The cutoff required for admission into colleges is different from the qualifying cutoff. It is also said the qualifying cut offs will different from college to college and will also differ specialisation wise.

Generally, factors like difficulty level, seat intake. category of the eligible candidate, previous cut offs among others helps decide the cutoff for NEET PG exam.

NEET PG is the national level entrance for suitable candidates to get admissions into the MD/MS/PG Diploma courses in India.