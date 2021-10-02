NEET PG 2021: Here’s how states will conduct admission process for post graduate medical seats

Every state has its own body that conducts the counselling process and determines the eligibility.

NEET PG 2021 results were declared recently and soon the All India as well as state counselling and admissions process will start. Counselling is separate for each state and so is the admission process. 85 per cent government seats and 100 per cent private seats are filled through state counselling.

Candidates need to fulfil the specified eligibility by respective state counselling authorities. States have their own eligibility criteria for counselling that will be released by the state counselling authorities shortly at their respective websites.

General eligibility criteria for NEET PG counselling:

Candidates should have secured a rank in NEET Pg 2021. tey should have completed or must have appeared in the final year of MBBS/BDS degree from a recognised college under state on centre affiliated university of Health Sciences.

Cut-offs for each colleges under state quota seats will be released after each round of seat allotment. Candidates can, however, check the previous year’s cut off to estimate their admission chances.

The National Board of Examinations (NBE) announced the NEET PG 2021 result on September 28. The NEET UG results are also expected shortly. While the scores have been released by NBE, the NEET PG merit list is yet to be released and is expected soon.