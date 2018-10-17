NEET MDS 2019: Registrations begin at nbe.edu.in; apply now

The examination will be three hours long and will have questions based on physics, chemistry and biology. (IE)

NEET MDS 2019 registration process has begun on the official website of the National Board of Examination (NBE) – www.nbe.edu.in and the last date to apply for it is November 6. The candidates can now visit the website and register for the exam which is scheduled to take place on December 14, 2018. The examination will have questions in the form of MCQ’s and candidates will have to appear for it on a computer-based mode.

The examination will be three hours long and will have questions based on physics, chemistry and biology. It will comprise of 180 questions with Physics and Chemistry having 45 questions each whereas Biology will have 90 sections as the exam will be divided into three different parts. Candidates appearing for the examination will have the syllabus of class 11 and class 12 and can use the NCERT textbooks of both years to prepare for the exam.

Candidates will have to be careful while attempting the examination as every incorrect answer will result in negative marking whereas every correct answer will award the candidate four extra marks. Students have the option to not attempt a question if they are not sure of the answer as it will save them from negative marking.

The NEET MDS Examination-2019 and the NEET PG Examination-2019 will be held on the same day in the same session.

Application FEES is as Follows

1. General/OBC candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 3750.

2. SC/ST/PWD (PH) candidates will have to pay a sum of Rs 2750.