NEET 2016: SC to pass order on medical entrance tests conducted by states

NEET 2016: The Supreme Court will today clear the uncertainty over the fate of medical entrance examinations conducted by states after implementation of National Eligibility Entrance Test.

A bench of Justices A R Dave, Shiva Kirti Singh and A K Goel on Friday had said that it would pass an order today to put to rest all confusion in this regard.

The bench had also ruled that those students who had appeared for NEET-I held on May 1 would not be allowed in phase II of the test to be held on July 24.

The bench hinted that it may consider allowing states conducting their own tests to continue with the admission process for current academic year alone.

The Court had said that the issue with regard to those students who had appeared or who are due to appear in examinations conducted by the States in accordance with their State laws, shall be decided after hearing Solicitor General Ranjit Kumar.

The Solicitor General will today apprise the court about the stand of the Centre.