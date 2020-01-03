NDMC Recruitment 2020: Good news for teaching aspirants! NDMC issues notification for over 300 jobs

The last date to submit the online application form is January 15, 2020.

North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) is inviting applications for recruitment to several posts of teachers. The mode of application is online. Interested candidates need to apply by visiting the official website at mcdonline.gov.in. The last date to submit the online application form is January 15, 2020.

Important dates-

Beginning of the online process- January 01, 2020

Conclusion of the online process- January 15, 2020

Vacancies-

A total of 331 posts have been listed for the vacancies. On selection, the candidate will be recruited at nursery schools. The type of job is ‘contractual’ in nature.

General- 167 posts

SC- 50 posts

ST- 25 posts

OBC- 89 posts

Age criteria-

The age of the eligible candidates should be between 18 to 30 years. However, there are age relaxations for candidates belonging to SC, ST, and OBC categories. The upper age limit of SC/ ST and OBC candidate has been capped at 35 and 33 years respectively.

Application fee-

The interested candidates do not need to submit an application fee.

Educational qualification-

The candidates who are willing to apply for the NDMC Teacher recruitment must have 10+2 certificate or intermediate or its equivalent with minimum 45 per cent marks from a recognized Board /Institution/ University. The applicant must possess a Diploma/ Certificate in Nursery Teacher Education Programme of duration not less than two years or B.Ed (Nursery) from a recognised institute. The candidate must have Hindi language as a subject in their secondary examination.

Know how to apply-

(1) The eligible and interested candidates need to visit the website at mcdonline.gov.in.

(2) After opening the webpage, click on the button marked Jobs @MCD.

(3) Now, fill the application as mentioned.

Selection procedure-

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks obtained by the applicants in academic and professional qualifications.