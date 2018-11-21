NDMC Recruitment 2018: North Delhi Municipal Corporation issues notification for number of jobs; walk-in interview tomorrow

By: | Published: November 21, 2018 10:29 PM

NDMC Recruitment 2018: Check here for details

ndmc recruitment 2018, ndmc recruitment, ndmc junior resident recruitment, ndfc jobs, ndfc jobs 2018Those interested may appear for walk-in interview on November 22.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited applications for posts of senior and junior Residents. Those interested may appear for walk-in interview on November 22.

Dates to remember

Walk-In-Interview: November 22

Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 19 positions

Junior Resident – 1 position

Eligibility Criteria

Those looking to apply for these posts must have post graduate degree or or DNB or PG Diploma or MBBS along with 2minimum of years experience. Out if these two years, one year should be in the same specialty.

How to apply

Those who are interested may appear for walk-in-interview on November 22 in the office of Medical Superintendant/Kasturba Hospital along with documents.

Earlier, South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) issued notification for the post of Teachers (Nursery). It was looking to fill up around 166 teachers. Those who were eligible were asked to post through the prescribed format on or before August 14. They were advised to apply at sdmc.gov.in. It was also announced that selected candidates will be in the pay scale of Rs 35,400 per month.

