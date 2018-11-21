NDMC Recruitment 2018: North Delhi Municipal Corporation issues notification for number of jobs; walk-in interview tomorrow

Those interested may appear for walk-in interview on November 22.

The North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) has invited applications for posts of senior and junior Residents. Those interested may appear for walk-in interview on November 22.

Dates to remember

Walk-In-Interview: November 22

Vacancy Details

Senior Resident – 19 positions

Junior Resident – 1 position

Eligibility Criteria

Those looking to apply for these posts must have post graduate degree or or DNB or PG Diploma or MBBS along with 2minimum of years experience. Out if these two years, one year should be in the same specialty.

How to apply

Those who are interested may appear for walk-in-interview on November 22 in the office of Medical Superintendant/Kasturba Hospital along with documents.

