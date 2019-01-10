NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration starts at upsc.gov.in, check salary for all the ranks

NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration!

NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration: Here is your chance to serve the nation! The registration process for the National Defence Academy and Naval Academy Examination (I) has been announced by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) at upsc.gov.in. Candidates who wish to apply for the posts on offer can take part in the recruitment process. The registration link has been activated by the commission on the website at upsconline.nic.in now and the same will be working until February 4, 2019 at 6 PM. Once selected, candidates will receive training at the respective academy of the services.

According to the notification, ‘the selected candidates for the three services viz, Army, Navy and Air Force are given preliminary training both academic and physical for a period of three years at the National Defence Academy which is an Inter-Service Institution.’ Mentioned below are the details that candidates need to note along with the pay scale that will be offered to the various ranks.

NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration: Post details-

National Defence Academy : 342 (208 for Army, 42 for Navy and 92 for Air Force)

Naval Academy (10+2 Cadet Entry Scheme): 50

NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration: Important dates-

Application process starts: January 9, 2019

Application process ends: February 4, 2019

Online Applications can be withdrawn between February 8 and 14 till 6 PM

NDA, NA 2019 (I) registration: Fixed stipend and Pay for Army Officers and equivalent ranks in Air Force and Navy

– Fixed Stipend to Gentlemen Cadets during the entire duration of training in service academies i.e. during training period at IMA: Rs 56,100 per month

Here are the pay for the various officers-

From Lt to Major-

Lt – Level 10 (56,100 – 1,77,500)

Captain – Level 10 B (61,300-1,93,900)

Major – Level 11 (69,400 – 2,07,200)

From Lt Col to Major General-

Lt Col – Level 12A (1,21,200 – 2,12,400)

Col – Level 13 (1,30,600-2,15,900)

Brig – Level 13A (1,39,600-2,17,600)

Maj Gen – Level 14 (1,44,200-2,18,200)

Lt Gen HAG Scale-

Level 15 (1, 82, 200-2,24,100)

HAG+Scale

Level 16 (2,05,400 – 2,24,400)

VCOAS/Army Cdr/Lt Gen(NFSG)

Level 17 (2,25,000/-) (fixed)

COAS

Level 18 (2,50,000/-) (fixed)

Military Service Pay(MSP) to the officers from the rank of Lt to Brig: Rs 15,500 per month (fixed)

Note: For more details visit the official website of UPSC and check the notification.