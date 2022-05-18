NDA II and CDS II exams: UPSC release notification for National Defence Academy (NDA) & Combined Defence Services exam– Check details

UPSC NDAII and CDS II exams: In good news for lakhs of interested candidates, the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday released the official notifications for National Defence Academy (NDA) II and Combined Defence Services (CDS) II 2022 examinations in offline mode. Those who are interested may check the notification at the official website upsc.gov.in.

While the application procedure for NDA II and CDS II exams started from Wednesday (May 18, 2022), the last date for candidates to fill in the form is June 7, 2022. Both exams are scheduled to be conducted on September 4, 2022.

Here’s how candidates may file online applications:

*Candidates must first visit the official website upsc.gov.in

*They must now click on the link ‘UPSC NDA II and CDS II online application’ on the homepage.

*Now, candidates may register and continue with their application

*Candidates may now fill up the online application form

*They may now upload the required documents

*After this, candidates are required to pay the application fee.

*They may now click on the submit button.

*Candidates are now required to keep the hard copy of the application fee for future use.

It may be noted that candidates will be informed of details regarding vacancies, eligibility criteria, syllabus and exam pattern in a separate notification related to NDA II and CDS II notification. This will be released to recruit candidates for a number of programmes under the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Indian Naval Academy (INA), Air Force Academy (AFA), and the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA).

According to an official notification on UPSC CDS II, “Mere issue of an Admission Certificate to the candidate will not imply that his candidature has been finally cleared by the Commission. Verification of eligibility conditions with reference to original documents will be taken up only after the candidate has qualified for the interview/Personality Test.”