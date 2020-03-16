NCL Recruitment 2020: Northern Coalfields Limited announces fresh job vacancies; Check details

The last date to submit the online application is March 30, 2020.

The Northern Coalfileds Limited (NCL) has released a notification inviting candidates for recruitment to several posts. The mode to submit application is online. The interested candidates need to visit the official website of the NCL at nclcil.in. The last date to submit the online application is March 30, 2020.

Important dates:-

Beginning of the application form- March 16, 2020 (Monday)

Conclusion of the application process- March 30, 2020 (Monday)

Vacancy details:-

A total of 307 vacant posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Dragline operator- 09 posts

Dozer operator- 48 posts

Grader operator- 11 posts

Dumper operator- 167 posts

Shovel operator- 28 posts

Pay loader operator- 06 posts

Crane operator- 21 posts

Drill operator- 17 posts

Age limit:-

The minimum age limit of the willing applicants must be 18 years of age and the upper age limit should not exceed 30 years. However, there is an age relaxation for candidates belonging to Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), Other Backward Class (OBC), and others. The candidates belonging to SC and ST will get an age relaxation of 5 years while an OBC candidate will get an age relaxation of 3 years only.

Application fee:-

For candidates belonging to General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 500. However, the candidates belonging to SC, ST, ESM, and others have been exempted from paying any fees.

Know how to apply:-

(1) The willing applicants need to visit the official website of the NCL at nclcil.in.

(2) After visiting the home page, one needs to click on Career-Recruitment-Notification for Direct Recruitment of various posts of HEMM Operator (Trainee).

(3) A new page will appear on the screen, where the user needs to register themselves.

(4) On completion of the registration process, one needs to fill the application form using relevant details and upload photo as required.

(5) After the completion of the application form, one needs to submit the application fee.