NCL Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs for ITI aspirants; know how to apply

The Northern Coalfields Limited (NCL) has invited applications for recruitment to several Apprentice posts. The candidates, who are willing to apply can do so by applying in the prescribed format on or before November 12, 2018.

NCL Recruitment 2018 Important Dates:-

* Opening of applicants online registration and form submission date: October 06, 2018

* Closing of applicants online registration and form submission date: November 12, 2018

Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2018 Vacancy details:-

There are total of 441 vacant posts.

Electrician: 179 posts

Fitter: 174 posts

Welder (Gas and Electric): 88 posts

Educational Qualification for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2018:

Electrician:- The candidates interested to apply must be 10th class passed and ITI in Electrician Trade With 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

Fitter:- The candidates interested to apply must be 10th class passed and ITI in Fitter Trade With 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/PWD).

Welder (Gas and Electric):- The candidates interested to apply must be 8th class passed and ITI in Welder Trade With 50% Marks (45% for SC/ST/Pwd).

Age Limit for Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2018:

The candidates willing to apply must be between 16 to 24 years.

How to apply for NCL Recruitment 2018:-

The interested applicants should register themselves at www. apprenticeship.gov.in. The candidates have to submit online application www.nclcil.in on or before November 12, 2018.

Documents required for submission online for NCL Recruitment:-

* Recent colour photo

* self-attested photo

*Signature of parents or guardians

* ITI mark sheet

* Class 8 and 10th certificate as a proof for ‘Date of Birth certificate’

* Pan card

*Aadhar card

* Caste certificate or PWD certificate (if required)

* Details of Bank passbook