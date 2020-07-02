NCERT Recruitment: Over 250 vacancies for Asst Professor, Asso Prof, Asst Librarian! Check details

The online application window has been opened and candidates can fill the online application before August 3.

National Council of Education Research and Training (NCERT) has invited online applications for candidates for the recruitment of Professors, Associate Professors, Assistant Professors, Librarian and Assistant Librarians in the organisation.

NCERT Jobs: How and when to apply?

The online application window has been opened and candidates can fill the online application before August 3. The application fee for general, OBC and candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) quota has been pegged at Rs 1000. Relaxation in the application fee will be provided to the differently abled and candidates from SC/ST categories.

NCERT Jobs: Number of vacancies

A total of 266 vacancies in the organisation will be filled by this recruitment drive. The maximum of 142 vacancies have been advertised for the post of Assistant Professor followed by 83 for Associate Professor, 38 for Professors, 2 for Assistant Librarian and 1 for Librarian respectively. The candidates will be proportionately appointed in various offices of the NCERT including Bhopal, Ajmer, Mysore, Shillong, Bhubaneshwar and New Delhi office.

NCERT Jobs Eligibility

Candidates applying for the post of Professors, Asso Professors and Asst Professors should have completed Masters in relevant subject coupled with their Ph.D. Those applying for the sole post of Librarian should have relevant 10 years of experience along with a Masters in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science. The experience of having worked as a University librarian alongside teaching the relevant subjects for a period of 10 years in the University will be mandatory for this post.

However, the candidates applying for the post of Asst Librarian only need to have a Masters in Library Science/Information Science/Documentation Science with at least 55 per cent aggregate marks. The academic track record of the candidates applying for the post of Asst Librarian will also be given due weightage by the interview board.