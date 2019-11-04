NCERT recruitment 2019: Vacancy listed for several posts with salary up to Rs 2 lakh; Check details

The maximum age limit of the willing candidates should not exceed 40 years.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has issued a notification inviting applications for recruitment to several vacant posts. The willing candidates need to apply on or before November 23, 2019. The applicants need to visit the official website of NCERT at ncert.nic.in.

Important dates:-

Date of notification- November 2, 2019

Date of submission of application form- November 23, 2019

Age Limit:-

The maximum age limit of the willing candidates should not exceed 40 years. However, there is relaxation as per the norms.

Vacancy details:-

A total of 36 vacancies are there.

Film Producer – 1

Sound Recordist Grade 1 – 1

TV Producer Grade-I– 1

Assistant Engineer Gr. ‘A – 5

TV Producer Grade-II – 2

Script Writer – 1

Cameraman Grade 2 – 2

Engineering Assistant – 1

Audio Radio Producer Grade 3 – 1

TV Producer Grade 3 – 3

Field Investigator– 1

Technician Grade-I – 7

Floor Assistant – 2

Film Assistant – 2

Photographer Grade-2– 2

Electrician– 1

Lightman– 1

Dark Room Assistant– 1

Carpenter– 1

Film Joiner– 1

Educational qualification:-

Audio Radio Producer Grade 3, TV Producer Grade 3, TV Producer Grade-II, TV Producer Grade-I:- The interested applicants willing to apply for the above-mentioned posts, need to have a degree from recognised educational institutions.

Electrician– The applicants’ must have a certificate in ITI or equivalent in the trade of Electrician or Wireman and Wireman’s Licence from a recognized Institute.

Lightman, Dark Room Assistant, Film Joiner, Floor Assistant, Film Assistant, Photographer Grade-2, Cameraman Grade 2 – The applicants apply for these posts, should have a certificate of secondary examination.

Carpenter– The applicants should have 8th class Certificate in Carpentry apart from three years experience in Wood Craft.

Salary (Pay Level):-

Film Producer – Rs 67,700 to Rs 2,08,700

Sound Recordist Grade 1, TV Producer Grade-I, Assistant Engineer Gr. ‘A- Rs 56,100 to Rs 1,77,500

TV Producer Grade-II, Script Writer, Cameraman Grade 2, Engineering Assistant- Rs 35,400 to Rs 1,12,400

Audio Radio Producer Grade 3, TV Producer Grade 3, Field Investigator, Technician Grade-I- Rs 29,200 to Rs 92,300

Floor Assistant, Film Assistant- Rs 25,500 to Rs 81,100

Electrician, Lightman, Dark Room Assistant, Carpenter, Film Joiner- Rs 19,900 to Rs 63,200