Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2019: NVS releases notification for various jobs; check details

By: | Published: January 12, 2019 2:06 PM

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released notification for recruitment for several posts including principal, postgraduate teacher (PGT), assistant commissioner (administration), assistant and computer operator

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti recruitment 2019

The Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS) has released notification for recruitment for several posts including principal, postgraduate teacher (PGT), assistant commissioner (administration), assistant and computer operator. The vacancies have been opened for NVC headquarter and regional offices. A total of 249 vacant seats are there for the recruitment. The interested candidates can apply by visiting the official website on navodaya.gov.in. The process of Online application will start soon.

The maximum number of vacancies has been listed for its North East region. The official circular also states that selected individuals, who will get posting in North East states can’t request for a change of region.

Vacancy details:

Total – 249 seats

Principal – There are 25 vacant seats for recruitment to the post of ‘Principal’.
Assistant Commissioner (Administration) Group A- There are 3 vacant seats.
Assistant Group C- 3 seats
PGTs- A total of 218 vacant seats lies for recruitment of PGTs.

NVS Jobs 2019: Know how to apply

1) Go to the official website at www.navodaya.gov.in

2) After visiting the web page, see the link- ‘student corner’ and click on ‘admissions’

3) After clicking on ‘admissions’, a new web page will open. Click on ‘advertisement or vacancies’ under ‘recruitment’ category

4) Click on the application link and start filling the application form.

