National Testing Agency declares CMAT 2019, GPAT 2019 Result; All you need to know

The examinations were held in 84 cities across the country. (Representational/PTI)

CMAT GPAT 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the results for the Common Management Admission Test (CMAT) 2019 and Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2019.

NTA had conducted the CMAT on January, 28 and 29, 2019. GPAT was conducted on January 28, 2019. The examinations were held in 84 cities across the country. The results were declared on February 06, 2019.

A total of 54,516 candidates appeared out of 64,582 registered in CMAT-2019. While 40,649 candidates appeared out of 42827 registered in GPAT-2019.

Both the Examinations were conducted on the Computer Based Test (CBT) Mode. NTA conducted both the examinations for the first time, which were earlier conducted by AICTE.

How to check CMAT and GPAT results:

Candidates have to log in to the official website of the NTA at www.nta.ac.in. On the homepage, go to the ‘Examinations’ section.

Under the ‘Examination’ section, click on CMAT-2019 or GPAT-2019.

A new window will open where you will be required to fill your details. You van check your results through modes-1) Login through application number and password, 2) Login through application number and date of birth.

CMAT result details:

CMAT result 2019: Mr Sharma Navanshu Surendra (Roll No GJ04100199) obtained 100.00 NTA Score and got Ist Rank. A National Merit Ranking (All India Rank) has been issued by the NTA which is based on the marks secured against total marks.

CMAT-2019 score is valid for the admissions of the academic year 2019-20.

According to the notification issued by NTA, the admission authorities are advised to use scores for allotment of seat in the AICTE approved programs along with the other criteria that may exist, as applicable. It also stated that admission authorities and institutions will be free to take their own decision at the time of admission as to what weightage they wish to give to a particular section.

GPAT result details:

GPAT result 2019: Ms Yawalkar Ankita Nitin (Roll No GJ01200444) obtained 100.00 NTA Score and got Ist Rank.

A total of 4119, including PwD candidates, qualified GPAT-2019 for the purpose of applying for the scholarship. A total of 1909 males and 2210 females qualified the examination.

GPAT-2019 score will be valid for three years from the date of result announcement for admission in Post Graduate programme and for the purpose of applying for a scholarship in M. Pharma course. The validity of scorecard will be for three years so that a candidate even after completing M. Pharma degree, is interested in getting registered for Ph. D. programme and availing National Doctoral Scholarship, the same score will be applicable.

National Testing Agency was established as a specialist testing organisation to conduct entrance examinations for admission/fellowship in higher educational institutions.