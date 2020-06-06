National Recruitment Agency to common course for Civil Services: Top initiatives by DoPT in one year

National Recruitment Agency may be launched soon

Narendra Modi government at the Centre has taken several initiatives in the last one year for Government servants. On Friday, Union Minister of State for Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, a Booklet and it’s e-version on the one-year achievements of the Department of Personnel and Training, DoPT through Video Conferencing. Singh listed out key achievements of DoPT in one year:

1. AARAMBH – A common foundation course for officers of 21 Services recruited through Civil Services Examination has been initiated.

2. DoPT has launched a new training initiative for government employees named iGoT(Integrated Government Online Training). This initiative aims to provide role-based training in place of rule-based training provided until now.

3. DoPT also fitted a version of iGoT to the training needs of frontline workers tackling COVID-19 pandemic. Till date, te 10,52,410 users have enrolled in iGoT for COVID-19 learning platform and they have taken up over 20 lakhs courses till now.

4. Institution of Lokpal: It has been operationalized from its new office. Lokpal (Complaint) Rules have been framed and Rules on Finance and Accounts and Declaration of Assets are at an advanced stage.

5. National Recruitment Agency: Jitendra Singh said that fundamental reforms have been initiated in the area of Government recruitment. “At present, our citizens, especially those belonging to the poor and unprivileged sections, go through cumbersome procedures of multiple agencies and examinations of Government recruitment. A proposal for the establishment of a National Recruitment Agency is at an advanced stage. The NRA will conduct computer-based online Common Eligibility Test for recruitment to non-gazetted posts with test centres in every district. This will ease the difficulties faced by the aspirants of government jobs.”

6. Central Administrative Tribunal branches at Jammu and Srinagar have been set up. The inauguration of Tribunal at Jammu will be made through video conferencing on Monday.