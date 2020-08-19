National Recruitment Agency to be boon for youngsters, will boost transparency: PM Modi

Briefing the media on the Cabinet meeting chaired by the prime minister, Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said it was a "historic" decision that will allow job-seekers take one common test and save costs and time spent on writing multiple exams.
The National Recruitment Agency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday, asserting that it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources.
This will also be a big boost to transparency, he said in a tweet soon after the Union Cabinet approved the creation o National Recruitment Agency (NRA) for conducting a common eligibility test for central government jobs, initiating a “landmark reform” in the recruitment process.
“The #NationalRecruitmentAgency will prove to be a boon for crores of youngsters. Through the Common Eligibility Test, it will eliminate multiple tests and save precious time as well as resources. This will also be a big boost to transparency,” Modi tweeted.
