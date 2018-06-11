National Fertilizers Limited Recruitment 2018: Fresh jobs announced, check how to apply

The company will conduct the exam to select candidates.

The National Fertilizers Limited (NFL) has issued notifications for a number of posts. As per NFL website, nationalfertilizers.com, ” Online applications are invited from energetic young technically qualified Indian Nationals for recruitment to various Group ‘C’ positions in Non – Executives (Worker) level positions for various Manufacturing Units of NFL”. The last date for registration is June 17. Candidates can apply at nationalfertilizers.com.The company will conduct the exam to select candidates, which is likely to be held on July 7. Admit cards for the test will be issued later this month.

Details on vacancies:-

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: There are 31 vacant posts at Bathinda Unit

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: As many as 34 posts are lying at Vijaipur Unit

Fireman: There are 2 posts vacant at Nangal Unit

Junior Engineering Assistant Grade 2: There are 62 vacant posts at Panipat Unit

Eligibility

Candidates having BSc (with Physics, Chemistry & Mathematics) degree or Regular 3 years Diploma in a related discipline may apply. Those applying for the posts of firemen must have done matriculation. He must also have done the regular course of six months on elementary fire fighting from any recognised University / Institute or General Regular Fire Fighting programme from Defence Institute of Fire Research, New Delhi or Sub – Officer’s regular course from National Fire Service College, Nagpur.

Age

Candidates must be between the age group of 18-30 years. ‘The cut-off date for meeting age criterion and possession of minimum educational qualification shall be 31.05.2018 and will remain unchanged irrespective of any reason whatsoever,’ job notification read.