Narmada Control Authority recruitment for Junior Engineer posts; Check eligibility, pay and other details at ssconline.nic.in

Narmada Control Authority (NCA) has invited applications for the recruitment of six posts of Junior Engineer in civil and electrical disciplines for its offices located at Indore, Bhopal and Vadodara. Selection to these posts will be through the Junior Engineer examination 2018, which will be conducted by Staff Selection Commission (SSC).

The eligible and interested candidates can apply for the post in the prescribed format from January 1, 2019 to February 15, 2019. The notification of the SSC JE 2018 examination is likely to be released on December 15. Candidates can visit the Commission’s website at https://ssconline.nic.in for the latest information about the examination.

Narmada Control Authority recruitment details-

Important dates:

Starting date of online application – 01 January 2019

Last date of online application – 15 February 2019

Posts:

1) Junior Engineer (Civil) – 04

2) Junior Engineer (Electrical) – 02

Educational Qualification: The candidate should possess valid SSC JE 2018 2018 exam score in the respective discipline at the time of applying online on NCA website at nca.gov.in.

Selection Procedure: The candidates will be shortlisted for document verification based on the sum of tier-l and tier-ll results of SSC JE Exam, 2018.

Pay Scale: Level-6 (35400-112400) as per the Seventh Pay Commission