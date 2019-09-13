NABARD recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 90 posts- Check details

It is important to note that candidates for Development Assistant (Hindi) position can be graduates in Hindi or English. Image: IE)

NABARD recruitment 2019: National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has invited applications for posts of Development Assistant/ Development Assistant (Hindi) Group B jobs. According to the notification, NABARD is looking to fill up as many as 91 vacancies. Applicants can apply using the online application process which will start from September 14. Those who are eligible and interested will be able to apply through the official website nabard.org. It is important to note that last date to submit the online application form is October 2, 2019.

Details regarding vacancies in NABARD

Vacancies for Development Assistant: 82

Vacancies for Development Assistant (Hindi): 9

Age limit

The candidate applying for the position should not be more than 35-year-old.

Educational qualification:

The candidate applying for the Development Assistant position should have scored at least 60 percent marks in graduation. Whereas applicants applying for the Development Assistant (Hindi) must have scored 50 percent marks during graduation. It is important to note that candidates for Development Assistant (Hindi) post can be graduates in Hindi or English.

Salary

The salary for a Development Assistant will range from Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.

How will you get selected?

The selection for Development Assistant will be done by appearing for an online examination which will have a preliminary examination and the main examination.

Last year, National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development or NABARD had released a notification which stated that 69 positions were vacant. The notification said, 62 positions were vacant for Development Assistant. Along with this, NABARD had released 7 positions which were for the post of Assitant Manager (Grade A). It is important to note that the pay scale for a Development Assistant has remained the same as last year. Whereas for the Assistant managers position candidates were offered a salary of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.