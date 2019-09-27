NABARD Recruitment 2019: New posts on offer with 7th Pay Commission salary at nabard.org | Check details

NABARD Recruitment 2019!

NABARD Recruitment 2019: The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) in its latest recruitment notification has invited candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Managing Director at nabard.org. Interested candidates can visit the official website now to fill the application and take part in the process. The last date to send in filled applications is October 11, 2019. The posts are available in NABARD’s Mumbai office and the selection of candidates will be on the basis of the terms and conditions set by NABARD. Check the following details to know more.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Post Details and Last date to apply

Posts on Offer – 2 Deputy Managing Director (DMD) posts

Last date to apply – October 11, 2019

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Age, Educational Qualification and Experience required

Age – The maximum age of entry for both internal as well as other candidates is 57 years.

The maximum age of entry for both internal as well as other candidates is 57 years. Educational Qualification – Candidates interested in the posts on offer should have an Advanced University Degree preferably in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Agriculture, Rural Development or in a similar related area.

Candidates interested in the posts on offer should have an Advanced University Degree preferably in Economics, Finance, Business Administration, Agriculture, Rural Development or in a similar related area. Experience – Candidates need to have a minimum 20 years of experience as on the date of the vacancy, at different levels in Banks/Financial Institutions (FIs) or other organisations in Financial / Agriculture/ Cooperative/ Rural Development Sector. Out of these 20 years, they should have atleast 2 years of experience at the level of: (a) Chief General Manager (CGM) in NABARD/IDBI/SIDBI; (b) General Manager of Nationalized Banks; (c) Equivalent positions in other organisations; and (d0 Supertime scale in All India/ Central/ State Service.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: Salary

The post carries a pay scale of Rs 1,76,800 – Rs 2,24,000/- (Level 14A) as fixed by the Government in consultation with the 7th CPC, plus admissible allowance.

NABARD Recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Candidates interested in the posts on offer can fill and send in their duly filled applications in the prescribed format along with all the verified documents through proper channels to Shri PK Singh, Under Secretary (AC), Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Finance, 3rd floor, Jeevan Deep Building, Parliament Street, New Delhi – 110001 by October 11, 2019. They should make sure that the envelope containg the filled in application form clearly mentions the address.