NABARD Recruitment 2018: Notification issued for 62 posts – Apply at nabard.org

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued notification for the job of Development Assistant. Candidates willing to apply, may do so through prescribed format on or before September 12. They may apply through official website nabart.org.

Dates to remember

Opening date to apply: August 27

Last Date to apply: September 12

Vacancy Details

Development Assistant: 62 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these jobs must have bachelor’s degree from a recognised University/Institutions at least 50 percent marks in aggregate (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD candidates).

Age

The minimum age required to apply is 18, while the maximum age asked for above said jobs is 35 years.

Pay Scale

Those selected will get a starting basic pay of Rs. 14,650/- per month (which will also include two advance increments) in the scale of Rs. 13150 -750 -15400 – 900 -19000 -1200-26200 -1300-28800-1480-33240 -1750 -34990 (20 years) and other allowances which include Dearness Allowance, City Compensatory Allowance, House Rent Allowance, Transport Allowance among others. Currently, initial monthly Gross emoluments for the post is approximately Rs.31,000/-

How to Apply

Candidates looking to apply for the post may do so by visiting NABRD official website www.nabard.org on or before September 12.

It is to be noted that General and OBC candidates will have to play Rs 450 application fee and SC/ST candidates will have to pay Rs 50.