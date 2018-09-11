NABARD Recruitment 2018: Last date tomorrow! Apply for 62 development assistant jobs

The online application process was started on August 27.

The application process for the recruitment of Development Assistant of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) will end tomorrow, September 12, 2018. The online application process was started on August 27.

Those who are interested and eligible have a last chance to fill the online application till September 12 on the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org.

The preliminary and main examinations will be conducted in September/October. Both the examinations will be conducted in online mode.

Eligibility:

The age of the candidates should be between 18 and 35 years. However, relaxations have been provided to reserved categories, ex-servicemen etc.

Educational qualification:

To apply for Development assistant, a candidate must have a Bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university with a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Selection process:

The process comprise two stages, Preliminary and Main examinations.

Preliminary examination will have 100 questions for 100 marks. English language test will have 40 questions, numerical ability (30) and Reasoning (30). Candidates will get 60 minutes to complete the online test.

Main examination will be of 200 marks. Reasoning test will have 30 questions, quantitative aptitude(30), general awareness [with special reference to agriculture, rural development and banking] (50), computer knowledge (40) and there will be a test of english language, which will be descriptive in nature. Total time of 90 minutes will be provided for objective tests and 30 minutes for descriptive test.

Candidates must note that the preliminary examination is only qualifying in nature and would be only taken for screening purpose.

How to apply:

Eligible candidates can log in to the official website of NABARD at www.nabard.org to apply for development assistant post. Candidates need to follow three steps, namely, Application registration, payment of fee and document scan, upload.

For complete application process, eligibility details, candidates are advised to read the official recruitment notification available at the official website of NABARD.