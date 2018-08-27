NABARD Recruitment 2018: Jobs alert for National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development aspirants; check details

The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has issued a notification to recruit graduates to several posts of Development Assistant. The submission of online application will be open till September 12, 2018. As soon as the submission of online applications gets over, NABARD will take a preliminary exam as a screening test for the main exam. In the notification, NABARD said, “The Preliminary Examination is only qualifying in nature and is meant to serve as a screening test. Only those candidates who score sufficiently high in both, individual tests and in aggregate, shall be shortlisted for Main Examination in the calling ratio of maximum 1:25 based on the cut off arrived on the performance of the candidates in the examination. Similarly, only such candidates who score the cut off marks or above in the Main Examination will be shortlisted for selection.”

Age limit for NABARD Recruitment 2018:-

The candidates should be in the age group of 18 to 35 years. However, there is an age relaxation for SC/ST/ OBC/ Ex-Servicemen etc.

Educational Qualification for NABARD Recruitment 2018:-

The applicants must be a holder of the degree of Bachelor in any discipline from a recognised university or institutions with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate. In a statement, the NABARD said, ” All educational qualifications should have been obtained from Universities / Institutions incorporated by an Act of Central or State legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section – 3 of UGC Act 1956.”

Exam pattern in NABARD Recruitment 2018:-

In a preliminary examination, the test will be conducted for three papers- Test of English Language, Test of Numerical Ability and Test of Reasoning.

In the Main examination, the test will be conducted for five papers- Test of Reasoning, Quantitative Aptitude, General Awareness (with special reference to agriculture, rural development and banking), Computer Knowledge and Test of English Language (Descriptive).

Selection of candidates in NABARD Recruitment 2018:-

The applicants will finally be selected on the basis of both preliminary and main exam. Both the examinations are set to be held in online mode.