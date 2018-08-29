NABARD recruitment 2018: 69 posts with salary up to Rs 55,600 per month announced at nabard.org – How to apply

NABARD recruitment 2018: The last date for application submission is September 12.

NABARD recruitment 2018: Job aspirants take note! The National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD) has released a notification for 69 vacancies. The recruitment notification has invited applications for the posts of Assistant Manager (Grade A) in the protocol and security service and Development Assistant. The candidates can get a salary of up to Rs 55,600 in these posts as per their skill set and past experience.

While seven vacancies have been announced for the post of Assistant Manager, 62 others are for Development Assistant. The interested candidates can apply on the official website of National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development – www.nabard.org. The last date for application submission is September 12.

Here are NABARD recruitment 2018 details –

Total vacancies:

Assistant Manager (Grade A) P&SS: 7

Development Assistant: 62

Eligibility criteria

Assistant Manager: To be eligible for the post of assistant manager, the candidate should have a minimum experience of five years’ of commissioned service in the army/ navy/ air force holding a valid ex-serviceman identity card.

Development Assistant: For this position, the aspirant should have bachelor’s degree in any discipline from a recognised university/ institutions with a minimum of 50 per cent marks in aggregate (pass class for SC/ST/PWBD candidates).

Age limit:

Assistant Manager: The age of the candidates should be minimum 25 years and should not exceed 40 years.

Development Assistant: The age of the candidates should be minimum 18 years and should not exceed 35 years.

Relaxation in age will be provided as per the norms.

Assistant Manager: The selection will be done through an interview which will be of maximum 100 marks.

Development Assistant: The selection will be done on the basis of an online preliminary and a main examination.

Pay Scale

Assistant Manager: The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 28,150 to Rs 55,600 per month.

Development Assistant:

The selected candidates will get a monthly salary of Rs 14,650 to Rs 34,990 per month.