MyBranch brings up coworking space in Pune’s business heart, plans to expand to 10 more cities—details here

The company wants to support enterprises and corporates looking for customized and productive, at the same time, workspaces: Kushal Bhargava, Founder, MyBranch

Working professionals have now started returning back to offices in urban areas as COVID-19 cases witness a steady decline. With employees returning to the office, demand for shared working spaces has soared at an all-time high. Following the demand, My Branch, a major office space solution provider, has now opened up a new center in Pune—which is the ‘largest-in-the-segment’ office space. The center’s USP, besides sprawling space, is its location. This 10,000 sq ft office space is located in the central business district (CBD) near Koregaon Park. The place is not just a bustling business park but also has a charm of its own with a hive of other activities and nightlife.

The office space holds a capacity of a total of 250 seats. The place is also backed with robust internet service and one also gets the opportunity for personal branding inside the office space. MyBranch, due to the surge in an ever-increasing demand for office space in Pune city, has plans to bring more new centers. Pune city will soon have another office space.

Why rise in demand for co-working spaces?

The experts believe that the rising demand for co-working spaces could be the fact that more than 60 per cent of the country’s total population is now vaccinated against the covid-19, at least the first shot. Due to this, more and more people are looking forward to returning to the traditional office environment.

More meeting rooms!

The company has announced that these co-working spaces will be backed with an increased number of meeting rooms. The idea is to increase the employee count and provide them with enough space for regular conferences. As per the press release, MyBranch will be providing at least four meeting rooms and three specially designed interview rooms in total for the companies to perform hassle-free recruitment processes or one-to-one interviews followed by other tasks.

We grow with our client: MyBranch

MyBranch’s plan is aligned with the Client’s growth strategies. ‘We grow with our clients, is the motto of the company. It is customizing office spaces as per the demands of the clients. In Pune, the clients needed separate interview rooms and more meetings room. Hence, the company fulfilled the demand by setting up special rooms for meetings and conferences.

Minimising hassles for clients

Setting up an office requires a lot of due diligence and paperwork. MyBranch helps its clients by minimizing their hassles. The company offers its clients single billing invoices for all the operational, capital expenditures in the location. At least 90 per cent of the total space has already been taken by the clients. As per data, industries are demanding offices at the Pune location. Major demand, however, is reported from NBFC, Insurance, and Fintech industry.

Kushal Bhargava, the co-founder of MyBranch shared said in the press release that the focus of the company remain on sticking to a “solution-driven approach”. The company wants to support enterprises and corporates looking for customized and productive, at the same time, workspaces.

“We started getting queries and occupants from the very first day of the fit-out”, said Bhargava. The area is quite busy when it comes to business and offices. The place is basically a business-friendly zone, he added.

Talking about the future plans of MyBranch, Bhargava said we have plans to expand to 10 more cities. “Pan India in coming months”, he concluded.