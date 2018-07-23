Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: New jobs announced, check here how to apply

Eligible candidates can apply by following the prescribed format. (File photo: Reuters)

Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has invited applications for the recruitment of junior engineers on deputation/contract basis. The eligible candidates are required to send their complete application form along with the necessary documents to the MMRCL before August 10, 2018. A total of 16 posts are on offer in various profiles.

Following are the profiles and the number of vacancies available for the recruitment:

1. Executive Assistant to Managing Director- 1

2. Executive Assistant to Director (Projects)- 1

3. Executive Assistant to ED (Planning)- 1

4. Accounts Officer- 2

5. Deputy Engineer (Track)- 1

6. Deputy Engineer (Civil)- 1

7. Junior Engineer -II (TVS/ECS)- 1

8. Junior Engineer-II (Civil)- 3

9. Junior Engineer- II (Rolling Stock)- 1

10. Senior Assistant (HR)- 2

11.Driver- 2

The posts mentioned at Serial numbers 1, 2, 3,4 and 10 will be filled on deputation/contract basis, the official notification stated. The remaining posts will be on the contract basis only.

Qualifications for the posts is given below against the serial number of the post;

1. Degree in Electrical/Electronics/Telecom/ Civil/Mechanical Engineering from recognised and reputed university with MBA in HR /Personnel Management /PMIR/ IRPM.

2. Degree in Civil Engineering from recognised and reputed university

3. Engineering / Degree in Architecture or Civil Engineering or Planning from recognised university or its equivalent degree and Post Graduate Degree in Urban Planning recognized by All India Council for Technical Education from recognised and reputed university.

4. Degree in Commerce from recognised and reputed university and knowledge of Indian Accounting Standards.

5. Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

6. Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

7. Degree/ Diploma in Mechanical Engineering or Electrical Engineering from recognized and reputed university.

8. Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

9. Degree/ Diploma in Electrical Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

10. Graduate in any discipline with 02 years full-time Post-Graduate Degree in PMIR / IRPM /LSW/ MSW/ HRM from recognized and reputed university.

11. S.S.C. or any other equivalent exam from a recognised board. Should possess Light-Motor Vehicle Driving Licence without any adverse remarks.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification before applying. The notification is available at the official website of MMRCL. Detailed advertisement, recruitment Rules, eligibility requirements and other instructions for filling the above posts are available at www.mmrcl.com.

Eligible candidates can apply by following the prescribed format. Complete applications have to be sent along with necessary documents to the following address:

The Managing Director, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited, NaMTTRI Building, Plot # R13, E Block, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai- 400051. The last date to receive forms is August 10, 2018.