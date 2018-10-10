Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: Fresh MMRC jobs with salary as high as Rs 1 lakh

Applicants should keep in mind that only people who fullfill the eligibility criteria will be eligible for the recruitment process.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: The MMRC has invited applications from eligible and interested candidates for a number of vacancies at mmrcl.com. Candidates who wish to be a part of the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation can visit the official website now to apply for the posts on offer. The Mumbai Metro is offering the position of Junior Engineer (Civil), Junior Engineer (Electrical), Junior Engineer (S&T) and Junior Engineer (Mechanical). Interested candidates can post the application form in the prescribed format on or before October 29, 2018. Applicants should keep in mind that only people who fulfil the eligibility criteria will be eligible for the recruitment process. Mentioned below are the details that candidates should note.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: Important dates-

Last date to send in the filled application form: October 29, 2018

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: Posts on Offer-

1. Junior Engineer (Civil)- 3

2. Junior Engineer (Electrical)- 3

3. Junior Engineer (S&T)- 4

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- 2

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: Eligibility Criteria-

Max Age limit for all posts- 32 years

1. Junior Engineer (Civil)- Bachelors in Engineering/ Bachelors of Technology or a 3-year diploma in Civil from a govt recognised institute. 1 year of experience in the Civil department.

2. Junior Engineer (Electrical)– Bachelors in Engineering/ Bachelors of Technology or a 3-year diploma in Electrical. One year experience or a 3-year Diploma in the Electrical department.

3. Junior Engineer (S&T)- Bachelors in Engineering/ Bachelors of Technology or a 3-year diploma in Electrical / Electronics & Telecommunication. One year experience or a 3-year Diploma in S&T Dept.

4. Junior Engineer (Mechanical)- Bachelors in Engineering/ Bachelors of Technology or a 3-year diploma in Mechanical. One year experience or a 3-year Diploma in Rolling Stock dept.

Mumbai Metro Recruitment 2018: Pay Scale-

Rs 33,000 to Rs 1,00,000 (IDA)

Note: For more information, candidates can visit the official website of MMRC.