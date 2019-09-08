Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: MMRC offers fresh vacancies with salary upto Rs 2 lakh | Apply online at mmrcl.com

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019!

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Apply online now for several posts in offing by the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) at mmrcl.com. Applications have been invited for the posts of Deputy General Manager, Assistant General Manager, Deputy Engineer (Track) and Deputy Engineer (TVS/ ECS). Interested candidates can visit the official website of MMRC now to fill the online application that has already been activated. The application link will remain active until September 30, 2019. Read the details below to know more.

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Important Dates

Last date to apply online – September 30, 2019 (23:59 Hrs)

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Post Details

Deputy General Manager (Track) – 1 post

Assistant General Manager (Track) – 1 post

Dy. Engineer (Track) – 1 post

Dy. Engineer (TVS/ ECS) – 1 post

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Eligibility Criteria

Deputy General Manager (Track) – Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university

Assistant General Manager (Track) – Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university

Dy. Engineer (Track) – Degree in Civil Engineering from a recognized and reputed university.

Dy. Engineer (TVS/ ECS) – Full time degree in Electrical / Mechanical Engineering from recognized and reputed university

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Salary

Deputy General Manager (Track) – Grade (E5) Rs. 80,000 – 2,20,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Assistant General Manager (Track) – Grade (E4) Rs. 70,000 – 2,00,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Dy. Engineer (Track) – Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Dy. Engineer (TVS/ ECS) – Grade (E2) Rs. 50,000 – 1,60,000/- (IDA Pay scale)

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: How to Apply

Candidates can visit the official website of Mumbai Metro at mmrcl.com to fill the online application form. They will be required to have valid personal E-mail ID & Mobile number for this recruitment process. MMRCL will send intimation of personal interview and any other information regarding your application only through the registered E-mail ID. All the fields in the online application form should be filled up carefully.

Mumbai Metro Jobs 2019: Selection Procedure

Candidates applying for the posts mentioned in the advertisement will be called for Personal Interview. They will be shortlisted based on their eligibility/ experience in the relevant field.