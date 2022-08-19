MSSC recruitment 2022 – How to download admit card and other details you need to know

The Maharashtra State Security Corporation (MSSC) is soon going to release the admit card for the Maharashtra Security Force (MSF) 2022 exam. Candidates who have registered for the exam can download the same from the official website mahasecurity.gov.in. The corporation is looking to employ 7,000 male security guards through this exam.

The minimum age of the candidates must be 18 while the maximum must be 28. Candidates must carry their admit card along with them at the time of the exam as without it they will not be allowed inside.

Check how candidates may download their admit card through the website:

* They must first log on to the official website mahasecurity.gov.in

* After reaching the home page, candidates must click on the recruitment section.

* Now, they may click on the link ‘Security Force Recruitment’

* Candidates are now required to submit their details

* Once this is done, they may click on the link ‘hall ticket download’

* After downloading, candidates may keep the admit card for future use.

Those appearing for the exam may note that the admit card will carry details related to the candidate’s name, exam authority name, roll number, present address, date of birth, exam centre name, and exam date, among others. Candidates are advised to check their admit cards thoroughly after downloading them to make sure that there is no spelling or factual related error. Candidates will be selected on the basis of this exam as well as the class 12 mark sheet.

Earlier in 2020 too, the MSSC had invited applications to fill up nearly 7,000 security guards. At the time, the MSSC had invited applications for male security guards. All candidates were asked to apply for the online mode for various districts in the state of Maharashtra, through the website mahasecurity.gov.in. While the age criteria at the time too was between 18 to 28 years of age, candidates were required to be at least class 12 pass out.