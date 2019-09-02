MSME recruitment 2019: Vacancy on offer with salary over Rs 3.20 lakh at msme.gov.in | Check details

MSME recruitment 2019!

MSME recruitment 2019: The National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC) that falls under the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises of India (MSME) has invited applications at msme.gov.in. Interested candidates can visit the official website of MSME to check the recruitment notification and then fill the offline application after downloading the same from there. The applications have been invited for the post of Chairman-cum-Managing Director in National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC). Candidates will be appointed for a period of five years from the date of joining or upto the date of superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earlier. Check the details mentioned below to know more.

MSME recruitment 2019: Post Details

Name of PESB – National Small Industries Corporation Limited (NSIC)

Name of the Post – Chairman-cum-Managing Director

Schedule of the CPSE : Schedule B

Scale of the Post – Rs 1,80,000 – Rs 3,20,000

MSME recruitment 2019: Important Dates

Last date for application – September 12, 2019 (By 5 PM)

MSME recruitment 2019: Job Description

The Chairman is the Chief Executive of the Corporation and accountable to its Board of Directors and Government of India. He is responsible for the efficient functioning of the Corporation for achieving its corporate objectives and performance parameters.

MSME recruitment 2019: Age limit

Minimum age limit – 45 years

Age of superannuation – 60 years

MSME recruitment 2019: Educational Qualification

The applicant should be a graduate with good academic record from a recognized University/ Institution. Applicants holding MBA/ Technical qualifications will have an added advantage.

MSME recruitment 2019: Job Experience

Candidates should have adequate experience at a senior level of management in an organisation of repute. Experience in Finance/ Marketing/ Production will have added advantage. Experience in Micro, Small and Medium sector industries is desirable.

MSME recruitment 2019: How to Apply

Interested and eligible candidates can fill the offline application for the post on offer until September 12, 2019 by 5 PM. It is to be noted that no application that is sent beyond the given time will be entertained by the organisation. The Ministry of MSME reserves the right to shortlist applicants for interview. Candidates need to send all applications to –

Smt Alka Arora

Joint Secretary(SME),

Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises,

Room No.122B

Udyog Bhawan,

New Delhi.

The offline application is available along with the official notification on the official website at msme.gov.in. Visit the website to know more.