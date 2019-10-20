MRPL recruitment 2019: ONGC subsidiary notifies vacancy for 233 posts with salary benefits up to Rs 38,000

MRPL recruitment 2019: The cutoff date for deciding the maximum permissible age and post qualification work experience shall be November 9

MRPL recruitment 2019: The Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Limited (MRPL), an ONGC subsidiary, has invited applications for a total of 233 posts across positions. Interested candidates can apply at the official website, mrpl.co.in. Submission of online applications is currently underway and will continue till November 9. The cutoff date for deciding the maximum permissible age and post qualification work experience shall be November 9.

Candidates need to pass the written test followed by skill test, physical test and document verification process to be eligible for final selection. The written test will be conducted at centres in Karnataka. The dates of the test are yet to be announced.

MRPL recruitment 2019: Eligibility

For the post of security inspector, the upper age limit is 45 years. For the post of a junior officer and trainee assistant, the upper age is capped at 38 and 41 years, respectively. For all other posts, the upper age limit is 26 years. There is also provision for age relaxation for reserved category candidates.

Coming to educational qualification, candidates need to have a graduate or diploma level of education with at least 60 per cent marks. There is a relaxation for minimum marks for candidates belonging to reserved category. Each post also has specific educational qualification. Candidates are advised to check the detailed advertisement before submitting the application.

MRPL recruitment 2019: Selection process

The Written Test will comprise of 120 Multiple Choice Questions, consisting of two sections – part I will consist of general awareness of 40 marks, consisting of 40 objective questions) and part-II will consist of discipline or subject-based questions for 80 marks. Each question will have one mark and no negative marking will be there. The exam will be conducted at centres in Karnataka only. Candidates need to score at least 60 per cent marks in the exam, for reserved category candidates the same is 50 per cent.

MRPL recruitment 2019: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, mrpl.co.in/careers

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘human resource’, select ‘careers’ in the drop-down menu

Step 3: Click on the link ‘recruitment in non-management cadre’

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page, click on ‘apply online’

Step 5: Read instructions, check the box and click continue

Step 6: Fill the form, upload documents, check the box and submit

MRPL recruitment 2019: Pay Scale and Salary

Candidates selected in JM3 grade will be placed on probation for a period of one year in scale of pay of Rs 13,800 – 38,500. For all other posts, the selected candidates will be placed as Trainees on consolidated monthly stipend of Rs 30,000/- during training period of one year. These salaries are as per pre-revised pay matrix.