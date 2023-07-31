scorecardresearch
MPSOS result 2023: Results out at mpsosresults.in- Here’s how you can check and download your results

In order to check their results, candidates will need to keep their credentials such as their OS roll number, class (exam) and security code handy.

Written by FE Online
Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a revaluation. (Representational Image)

The Madhya Pradesh State Open School Education Board, Bhopal, has announced the results for the MPSOS June session exam. Those who gave the exam can now check their results at the official website, mpsosresults.in.

Those who are not satisfied with their results can apply for a revaluation. All those who opt for revaluation will have to pay a fee for the same.

How to check your MPSOS results

Go to the official website, mpsosresults.in.

Click on the link directing to MPSOS results 2023 on the home page.

Put down your credentials like OS roll number, class (exam) and the given security code.

Click on login

Check your results carefully. Download and save them for future reference.

Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

