Maharashtra MPSC Recruitment 2019: Notification issued for over 550 posts – apply at mpsc.gov.in

Updated: June 22, 2019 12:05:36 PM

MPSC Recruitment 2019: Interested candidates may apply online through the required format.

Applicants must also have knowledge of Marathi language

MPSC Recruitment 2019: Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has invited applications for Group B posts. The commission is looking to fill the posts of assistant section officer, tax inspector and police sub inspector. It is looking to fill up a total of 555 posts. Interested candidates may apply online through official website www.mpsc.gov.in on or before July 5.

Date to remember

Last date of submitting online application: July 5

Vacancy details

Group B – 555 positions

Police Sub Inspector- 496 positions

Assistant Section Officer – 24 positions

Tax Inspector – 25 positions

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for these posts must have a degree of Statutory Trust from any institute recognised by the government. He must also have passed the internship and also have a knowledge of relevant work. Applicants must also have knowledge of Marathi language.

Age Limit

While the minimum age required for the post is 18, the maximum needed age of candidates is 38

Selection of candidates will be done through written exam, physical test, etc

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply may do so through prescribed format or before above said at official website https://www.mpsc.gov.in.

Earlier in April, MPSC has issued a notification inviting applications for 1,161 posts. Applicants were asked to apply through official websites, mpsc.gov.in and mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.

The application procedure concluded on April 23. Selection of applicants will be done through a process of Preliminary and mains examinations that will be followed by an interview, document verification as well as medical fitness test.

Number of vacancies

Water resources department – 581

Public dam department – 302

Soil and water conservation department – 278

The upper age limit is 38 years. Relaxation in upper age limit is provided for those belonging to reserved category.

