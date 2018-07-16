MPSC Recruitment 2018: Important alert for Maharashtra Public Service Commission jobs aspirants! Check details at mpsc.gov.in

Candidates looking to apply can do so through MPSC official website

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced recruitment for a number of posts. As per the official notification, the commission is looking to fill up as many as 547 Group B posts. The online application process has already started, the last date for which is July 27. Candidates may apply at mpsc.gov.in.

The last date to submit online application is July 27. The positions that MPSC is looking to fill include 387 Police Sub-Inspector posts, 126 Assistant Section Officer posts and 34 Tax Inspector posts. Candidates will be selected on the basis of a written test.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for above said posts must have passed graduation in the relevant discipline and also must have Degree of Statutory Trust from a recognised institute. The person must also check the original notification for detailed eligibility criteria.

How to apply

Candidates looking to apply can do so through MPSC official website www.mpsc.gov.in. Those candidates in General/UR/OBC candidates are required to pay Rs. 524, while SC/ST candidates will need to pay Rs. 324 application fee through offline mode. They are required to use E-challan or online mode using Credit or Debit Card/ Net Banking.

Selection Process

Those candidates who clear written test will be selected. They will have to give two papers. Paper 1, that will be common for all positions, will be held on August 26 in Nagpur Aurangabad, Pune Mumbai and Pune. The commission will conduct Paper 2 on September 2 for Police Sub-Inspector post, on for Tax Inspector post on September 30, and for Section Officer post on October 6.