MPSC Recruitment 2018: Applications invited for 939 jobs – Apply at mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has released notification inviting applications for as many as 939 posts. Notifications have been issued for posts of Tax Assistant and clerk-typist (Marathi). Willing candidates may apply on or before September 11, through commissions official website mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in.
It has invited applications for 478 tax assistants and 392 Clerk-cum-typists.
Eligibility
Candidates who are interested in applying for these posts must have passed their graduation or equivalent from any college/institute recognised by the government. He/she also must have a typing speed of 30 words per minute in English/Marathi.
The minimum age required for tax assistant post is 18 years and while the maximum age limit is 38 years of age. Similarlyyears, the minimum needed age asked for clerk-cum-typist post is 19 years, while the upper age asked is 38 years.
Application procedure
Candidates who find themselves eligible may apply online through MPSC website – https://mahampsc.mahaonline.gov.in/ on or before September 11.
It is to be noted that candidates in general categories will have to pay Rs524 and SC/ST/OBC candidates are required to pay Rs. 324by E-Challan or through online mode using Net-banking/ Debit or Credit Card.