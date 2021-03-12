Final MPSC Exam Date 2021: What is Maharashtra Public Service Commission preliminary exam expected date?

With many students airing doubts about the modified age criteria, CM Thackeray assured students that the age criteria won't pose any hurdle to them for appearing in the exam.

MPSC Exam Date 2021: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday (March 11) said that a new date for the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) preliminary exam will be announced today. The statement from CM Thackeray came in view of the protests from students and political parties against the government for canceling the MPSC exam, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on March 14, due to the rising number of Coronavirus cases in the state.

Assuring the students that the exam was postponed only for a few days and not months, the CM assured that the exam will be conducted within eight days of March 14, the earlier scheduled date for the exam.

Thackeray further said that he had already instructed the Chief Secretary of the state along with other top officials to clear the air about the MPSC exam and issue a fresh date within eight days from March 14.

Expected MPSC exam date 2021

Though the official announcement by the officials has not been made yet, a few officials told the Indian Express anonymously that the exam will now be held on March 21. Usually, the government competitive exams are conducted on Sundays and after March 14 the next Sunday falls on March 21.

With many students airing doubts about the modified age criteria, CM Thackeray assured students that the age criteria won’t pose any hurdle to them for appearing in the exam.

The Maharashtra CM also instructed the officials, who are going to convene the preliminary exam, to get tested for Covid-19 and submit their negative reports before getting involved in the exam process. He also said that all staff members will be vaccinated prior to the exam so that there is no possibility of infection spreading from staff members to the students.

In view of BJP leaders protesting the government’s decision to postpone the exam, CM Thackeray advised students not to let their shoulders used for political gains. BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had on Thursday said that the postponement of the exam will affect the morale of the students and urged the government to conduct the exam on schedule.