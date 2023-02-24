scorecardresearch
Follow Us
  • MORE MARKET STATS
MUST READ
Pause slide

MPSC Civil Services Recruitment: New exam pattern, syllabus will be adopted from 2025, check latest details

Last year in June, the commission said that it will switch from the current objective pattern of tests to a descriptive pattern.

Written by FE Careers
MPSC Civil Services Recruitment New exam pattern, syllabus will be adopted from 2025, check latest details
The commission has made the announcement in this regard on his twitter handle. (File/Pixabay)

MPSC Civil Services Recruitment Exam: The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) has announced that the new exam pattern, syllabus for civil service examination recruitment will be adopted from 2025. Earlier, it was planned to be adopted from 2023 but due to the protests by the aspirants. It has been postponed. The commission has made the announcement in this regard on his twitter handle. 

 “We do not want politics on this issue. Now students have got enough time to study. We need to thank MPSC for this decision,” Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, reported PTI. 

Last year in June, the commission said that it will switch from the current objective pattern of tests to a descriptive pattern. Students objected to the decision, saying they wouldn’t have enough time to prepare for the new curriculum if it were implemented in 2023.

Also Read
Also Read

What are the major changes in the new exam pattern?

In the new pattern, the number of questions for the mains exam have increased from six to nine. There will be seven compulsory papers out of which one is for essay writing, four for general studies, and two papers on any topic selected by the candidate from the list of 26 optional subjects. Also, there will be two langage papers qualifying in nature. The other seven papers are compulsory and can be answered either in English or Marathi Language.

Paper NumberPaper Name Paper Pattern
Paper 1General Studies 1Marathi
Paper 2General Studies 2English
Paper 3General Studies 3Essay
Paper 4General Studies 4General Studies 1
Paper 5General Studies 2
Paper 6General Studies 3
Paper 7General Studies 4
Paper 8Optional 1
Paper 9Optional 2

Change in MPSC civil service exam pattern: From MCQ-based main exams to descriptive answers

Also, the new pattern will change the mode of answering questions. In the new pattern, all nine papers will be descriptive based questions similar to the UPSC civil service main exam papers. Candidates will have to write answers to the questions within a certain word limit. Earlier, only English and Marathi essay papers were in descriptive form and the rest of the five papers were MCQs based. 

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 14:16 IST