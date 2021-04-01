MPPSC State and Forest Services Examination postponed due to covid cases surge in Madhya Pradesh; check new dates

MPPSC prelims dates rescheduled. (Representative Image)

Madhya Pradesh state services and forest service’s prelims examination has been postponed. The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission has taken the step due to the rise in the Covid-19 cases in the state

The MPPSC state services examinations were earlier scheduled on April 11, 2011 bit now will be held after two months on June 20, 2021. The official notification regarding the new dates are on the official website of MPPSC-mppsc.nic.in Candidates can check and get access to the detailed order.

The admit card for the examination will be made available in due course of time. Candidates must keep checking the website for the latest update regarding MPPSC jobs.

MPPSC issues a recruitment notification to hire 235 personnel at various posts under state Services SSE 2020 and 111 vacancies for Forest Services on Assistant Conservator of Forest and Forest Ranger post. The online application process started on January 11 and February 10 was the last date to apply.

Meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday recorded 2,332 fresh Covid019 cases, the state health department said. Nine patients died due to the infection in the last 24 hours. ll schools in the state for students up to class VIII were shut down till April 15. No public gathering is permitted for the upcoming Rangpanchami festival, said Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.