MPPSC recruitment 2019: Fresh vacancy announced | Check posts, salary and other details

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has released an official notification inviting applicants for recruitment to several vacant posts. The process of application will begin from November 20, 2019. The last date for submission of online application form is December 9, 2019. The willing candidates need to visit the official website at mppsc.nic.in. Apart from this, the applicants can also check at mponline.gov.i and mppsc.com.

Important dates-

Commencement of the online application form- November 20, 2019 (12 noon)

Conclusion of the online application form- December 9, 2019

Written exam to take place- January 12, 2020

Vacancy details-

A total of 330 posts will be filled through this recruitment drive.

Exam pattern-

The interested applicants need to go through a written examination and a physical fitness test. The written examination will have two parts- General Knowledge and Profile/ Interest.

Age limit-

The minimum age limit of the interested applicants has been capped at 21 years while the maximum age limit is 40 years.

Educational qualification-

The candidate must have to be a graduate.

Application fee-

The interested applicants need to submit an online application fee of Rs 50.

Salary-

Out of 330, 171 vacancies are in the second category while the remaining 159 are in the third category. For Grade 2 vacancies, the selected candidate will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 15,800 to Rs 39,100 with grade pay of Rs 5,400.

For the Grade 3 vacancies, the selected applicants will get a monthly salary in the range of Rs 9,300 to Rs 34,800 with grade pay of Rs 3,600.

Know how to apply-

1) The interested applicants need to visit the official website at mppsc.nic.in, mponline.gov.in or mppsc.com.

2) After visiting the homepage, the applicant needs to click on the online application.

3) A new page will appear.

4) Click on the state services examination (Web link to be activated on November 20, 2019.

5) After visiting the webpage, register yourself first by entering relevant details as asked for.

6) After registration, fill the application form online with proper details and upload documents and photos as asked for.

7) After filing the application form, the candidate needs to make an online payment.