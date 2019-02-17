MPPSC recruitment 2019: Apply for 1065 medical officer posts in Madhya Pradesh

A total of 1065 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process. (Representational/Reuters)

MPPSC medical officer 2019: The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPPSC) has invited applications for the post of medical officer. Interested candidates can apply at the official websites, mponline.gov.in, mpppsc.nic.in and mppsc.com. Commission released the recruitment notice on February 15.

The online application process will begin from February 21, 2019 and the last date will be March 05, 2019. Applicants will also be required to submit the hard-copy of the application along with other documents, after applying online and payment of fees, latest by March 12, 2019.

A total of 1065 vacancies will be filled through this recruitment process.

Educational qualification: Candidates must have obtained an MBBS degree from a recognised university or institute

Age limit: Candidate must be at least 21 years of age but not more than 45 years old for unreserved category candidates. For those belonging to the reserved category, a relaxation of five years in the upper age limit will be provided.

Salary: Candidates will get a salary between Rs 15,600 to Rs 39,100 in addition to grade pay of Rs 5,400.

Eligible candidates can apply in the prescribed format through official websites at www.mponline.gov.in or www.mppsc.com or www.mppsc.nic.in.

Here is the process of how to apply of the MPPSC 2019 recruitment:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: On the homepage, click ‘apply online’

Step 3: Click on ‘click here’ icon

Step 4: Click on the vacancy you are applying for

Step 5: Fill form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment.

Selection process: The commission will conduct an interview to select the candidates.

For complete information, candidates are advised to read the official notification available on the website of MPPSC before applying for the posts.